Poll: Will Bruins set NHL wins, points record this season?

For the first time this season, the Boston Bruins are not on a record-setting pace. It shows just how dominant a team must be to eclipse 62 wins, the current record held by the '96 Red Wings and '19 Lightning, or 132 points (currently held by the '78 Canadiens).

Dropping four of their last five contests has been enough to knock Boston from its once record-shattering pace. At 39-8-5, the B's are currently on pace to tie the all-time wins record while finishing four points shy of Montreal's mark of 132.

Of course, none of this really matters in the grand scheme of things. Do you think Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci or Brad Marchand care about either record? Nah. They're solely focused on hoisting the Cup in June.

In fact, there's a long history in the NHL where winning the Presidents' Trophy does not necessarily translate to postseason success.

The season is a grind, and the B's were bound to skid at some point. That being said, winning four of the next five would vault them right back onto a historic pace. Boston must win 24 of their final 30 games to set the all-time record. That seems like a lofty goal to reach, but remember this team has played at that clip basically all season until the last five contests sandwiching the league's All-Star break.

50 points will also be needed from the final 30 games to set that record.

So, what do you think? Do the B's still have a shot at chasing down history over the final trimester of the regular season?