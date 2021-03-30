Poll – Would You Rather Pats Trade For Jimmy G Or Up In Draft?

Most Patriots fans, at least seemingly most Patriots fans, don't believe that Cam Newton is the answer at QB for a team that invested heavily in free agency with the idea to contend in 2021.

If that's the case, the answer is still out there and at this point will need to come to Foxborough either in the form of a trade or via next month's draft.

Jimmy Garoppolo, the prodigal son, is the name being kicked around though San Francisco has been adamant that they have no intention of trading him. Despite their perceived stance, a deal can't be ruled out. It just seems too obvious.

So with that in mind, would you rather the Patriots invest slightly in Jimmy G, to the tune of a 2nd or 3rd round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, or do you want to see the team sacrifice a bevy of picks to move up into the top-5?