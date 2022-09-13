Polls: Best and worst of Week 1 in the NFL

The dust has settled and Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books after the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks held on to ruin Russell Wilson's homecoming and beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday Night Football.

After the Bills showed everyone on opening night why they are the betting favorite to lift the Lombardi Trophy in February, Kansas City made a statement in the desert to remind folks they haven't gone anywhere.

On the other side of the coin, few teams looked as offensively challenged as the Patriots did Sunday in South Beach. Unless of course we're talking about the Cowboys, who are now left to wonder how they'll even manage three points per week during Dak Prescott's absence.

Now, it's time to analyze before we get ready to kick off Week 2 in just over 48 hours. Who got off on a positive note, and which teams are already in panic mode?