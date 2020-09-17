Previewing Celtics / Heat Game 2 Of The ECF

Game one of the Eastern Conference Finals went to overtime between Boston and Miami in the NBA, a game where the Celtics had a 14 point lead, and went in to the fourth quarter up by a dozen points and could not pull out the victory.

That snapped a 92 game playoff winning streak for Boston when they entered the fourth quarter with a 12 point lead, up until the Heat rallied back for the overtime win Boston was 156 and 1 in those games where they were up by 12 or more going in to the fourth quarter.

Getty Images

Will that second loss in that situation have a negative effect? We talked about that with Jack Noonan of SB Nation's Celtics Blog.

We discussed the lack luster play of Kemba Walker through game one and the final two games of the series against Toronto. Noonan believes the play of Kemba is one of the primary keys for the Boston Celtics and any success they hope to have. He also thinks Boston may not continue to get the same level of contributions from another player on the roster.

We go over all of those topics and the expectations for game two, and he also believes the coaches on the sidelines will have a major impact on the series.

Catch up on the full conversation with Jack Noonan and tune in to The Morning Line each weekday on the Ticket from 6am to 8am.