Cooper Flagg, the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year, set a NBA record on Wednesday night, scoring the most points in a season opener as a teenager. Flagg dropped 32 points, but it wasn't quite enough, as the Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets 128-110.

Flagg will turn 20 on December 21st.

Cooper played 33 minutes and was 10-17 from the field, with a free throw and 11-13 from the free throw line. His 32 points were a team high. He had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 1 blocked shot.

Check out Cooper's video highlights.

Cooper and the Dallas Mavericks will be back in action on Friday, October 23 when they travel to Indiana to play the 1-0 Pacers.