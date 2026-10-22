Cooper Flagg Drops 32 Points But Mavericks Lose to Rockets 128-110 in Season Opener [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg, the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year, set a NBA record on Wednesday night, scoring the most points in a season opener as a teenager. Flagg dropped 32 points, but it wasn't quite enough, as the Mavericks lost to the Houston Rockets 128-110.
Flagg will turn 20 on December 21st.
Cooper played 33 minutes and was 10-17 from the field, with a free throw and 11-13 from the free throw line. His 32 points were a team high. He had 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 1 blocked shot.
Check out Cooper's video highlights.
Cooper and the Dallas Mavericks will be back in action on Friday, October 23 when they travel to Indiana to play the 1-0 Pacers.
Here Are All the Awards Maine's Cooper Flagg Won at Duke
Newport native Cooper Flagg had one of the best freshman seasons we have ever seen in college basketball. Here's a closer look at the awards the Duke forward won.
Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka