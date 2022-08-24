Ellsworth Girls and Brewer Play to 1-1 Tie in Exhibition Game Wednesday [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girl's Soccer Team hosted Brewer in an exhibition match on Wednesday afternoon, August 24th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. The exhibition ended in a 1-1 tie.

Brewer led at the end of the 1st Half with a goal scored by Allie Salinas assisted by Jordan Doak

Ellsworth tied it at 1-1 with a goal in the 2nd Half by Elizabeth Boles.

