Ellsworth Girls and Brewer Play to 1-1 Tie in Exhibition Game Wednesday [PHOTOS]

Ellsworth-Brewer Girl's Soccer Exhibition, August 24, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Ellsworth Girl's Soccer Team hosted Brewer in an exhibition match on Wednesday afternoon, August 24th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. The exhibition ended in a 1-1 tie.

Brewer led at the end of the 1st Half with a goal scored by Allie Salinas assisted by Jordan Doak

Ellsworth tied it at 1-1 with a goal in the 2nd Half by Elizabeth Boles.

Check out photos from the game

Ellsworth-Brewer Girl's Soccer Exhibition

