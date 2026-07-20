The Maine Senior Legion Baseball Tournament is set to begin tonight, Monday, July 20th with a play-in game, prior to the 1st round on Tuesday, July 21st. The double-elimination tournament will send the final 4 teams to the State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, in a double-elimination tournament.

Note #8 Capital Area- Barber was removed from the tournament

Play In Game July 20

#9 CM Hurricanes (8-10) vs. #10 36rs (5-12)

1st Round

#1 Hammond Lumber Riverdogs (15-3) vs. Winner #9 CM Hurricanes (8-10) vs. #10 36rs (5-12)

#2 Trenton Acadians (15-3) vs. #7 Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers (9-9)

#3 Oxford Hills Legion (13-3) vs. #6 Post 8 Downeast Captains (8-10)

#4 Bangor Dunkin Comrades (12-6) vs. #5 GSM Senior Riders (10-5)