Maine Senior Legion Tournament to Begin July 20

Maine Senior Legion Tournament to Begin July 20

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The Maine Senior Legion Baseball Tournament is set to begin tonight, Monday, July 20th with a play-in game, prior to the 1st round on Tuesday, July 21st. The double-elimination tournament will send the final 4 teams to the State Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, in a double-elimination tournament.

Note #8 Capital Area- Barber was removed from the tournament

Play In Game July 20

  • #9 CM Hurricanes (8-10) vs. #10 36rs (5-12)

1st Round

  • #1 Hammond Lumber Riverdogs (15-3) vs. Winner #9 CM Hurricanes (8-10) vs. #10 36rs (5-12)
  • #2 Trenton Acadians (15-3) vs. #7 Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers (9-9)
  • #3 Oxford Hills Legion (13-3) vs. #6 Post 8 Downeast Captains (8-10)
  • #4 Bangor Dunkin Comrades (12-6) vs. #5 GSM Senior Riders (10-5)
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