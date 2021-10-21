Professional basketball is coming to Lewiston in the summer of 2022.

The Lewiston-Auburn Maples is the latest addition to the Women's American Basketball Association, which currently has 31 active teams across the country and the Maples are the 35th expansion team.

The Lewiston City Council voted unanimously this week to grant the LA Maples a 5-year lease at the Lewiston Armory on Central Avenue, right next door to Lewiston Middle School. The Armory has quite a history in music during the 60s and 70s as Rock 'n Roll greats such as Jimi Hendrix, Kansas, Foghat and Queen all played there. Hard to believe isn't it?

The LA Maples will begin their inaugural season in July of 2022 at the Lewiston Armory with anywhere from 8 to 12 home games a season and if they do well, host post-season games too.

We couldn't find a website yet for the LA Maples, but you can keep updated on them through their Instagram page.

