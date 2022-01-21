Put Your Life Savings On One Team Left In NFL Playoffs [Poll]
Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. Here's what Vegas currently thinks about each team's odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next month at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles:
*Per Caesar's Sportsbook*
1. Green Bay Packers(+380)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+425)
3. Buffalo Bills (+500)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550)
5. L.A. Rams (+750)
6. Tennessee Titans (+850)
7. San Francisco 49ers (+1100)
8. Cincinnati Bengals (+1300)
If you had to place your entire life savings on one of the teams left standing, who are you going with?