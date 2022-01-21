Put Your Life Savings On One Team Left In NFL Playoffs [Poll]

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs. Here's what Vegas currently thinks about each team's odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next month at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles:

*Per Caesar's Sportsbook*

1. Green Bay Packers(+380)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+425)

3. Buffalo Bills (+500)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+550)

5. L.A. Rams (+750)

6. Tennessee Titans (+850)

7. San Francisco 49ers (+1100)

8. Cincinnati Bengals (+1300)

If you had to place your entire life savings on one of the teams left standing, who are you going with?