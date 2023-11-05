PVC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team

Photo Chris Popper

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released the names of those seniors who through the efforts were rewarded with a place on the All-Academic Team for the Fall Cheering Season! Congrats to all!

  • Dexter: Mckenzie Trafton and Samantha Lovely
  • Ellsworth: Natalie Sawyer  and Sydney Strout
  • John Bapst: Grace Martin, Kate Santos and  Maizy Spencer
  • Foxcroft Academy: Amara Perfect
  • Old Town: Ayla Lawrence, Morgan David, Norah Sanborn and Brea Smickle
  • Mattanawcook Academy: Navenah DeLaCruz, Jillian Libbey, Ava Sutherland  and Natalie Tah

