PVC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team
The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released the names of those seniors who through the efforts were rewarded with a place on the All-Academic Team for the Fall Cheering Season! Congrats to all!
- Dexter: Mckenzie Trafton and Samantha Lovely
- Ellsworth: Natalie Sawyer and Sydney Strout
- John Bapst: Grace Martin, Kate Santos and Maizy Spencer
- Foxcroft Academy: Amara Perfect
- Old Town: Ayla Lawrence, Morgan David, Norah Sanborn and Brea Smickle
- Mattanawcook Academy: Navenah DeLaCruz, Jillian Libbey, Ava Sutherland and Natalie Tah
