PVC Fall Cheering All-Academic Team

The Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) released the names of those seniors who through the efforts were rewarded with a place on the All-Academic Team for the Fall Cheering Season! Congrats to all!

Dexter: Mckenzie Trafton and Samantha Lovely

Ellsworth : Natalie Sawyer and Sydney Strout

John Bapst : Grace Martin, Kate Santos and Maizy Spencer

Foxcroft Academy: Amara Perfect

Old Town: Ayla Lawrence, Morgan David, Norah Sanborn and Brea Smickle

Mattanawcook Academy: Navenah DeLaCruz, Jillian Libbey, Ava Sutherland and Natalie Tah

