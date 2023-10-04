PVHS Girls Defeat Central 3-0

The Penobscot Valley Howlers remained undefeated, beating the Central Red Devils 3-0 in Girls' Soccer on Tuesday, October 3rd in East Corinth.

Rylee Moulten scored 2 goals and Ashlyn St. Cyr had the other goal for the Howlers. Emma Potter and Lila Cummings each had an assist.

Brooklynn Raymond had 7 saves on 15 shots for Penobscot Valley.

Sydney Gray had 12 saves on 18 shots for the Red Devils

PVHS is now 10-0 and will host the Narraguagus Knights on Friday, October 6th at 6 p.m.

Central is now 6-4-1 and will travel to Bucksport on Friday, October 6th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Rick Speed for the results

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week October 2-7 HERE by Sunday, October 8th We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 9 - 12 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 6 Winner being announced on Friday, October 13th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

