Zach Audet Picks Up Season Win Number 6 at Speedway 95

Zach Audet of Norridgewock won his sixth feature of the season in the Cap's Tavern Modified Enduros at Speedway 95 Wednesday night in a 20 lap race that went from green to checkers without a caution. Audet started in the sixth spot, but by the end of lap 1 was behind leader Andrew Crosby of Hermon. Crosby and Audet went bumper to bumper then side by side until Audet made the pass at the half-way point. From there he extended his lead to about a quarter of a lap when the checkers flew. Crosby held on to the second spot with Ryan Stillwell of Lamoine finishing a close third. Seth Woodard of Plymouth and Kyle Willette of Winslow rounded out the top five.

Derek Smith of Bangor led the first two laps of the 20 lap feature in the Road Runner division, but gave it up to Jason Sears of Skowhegan who led from lap 3 to lap 8. Smith retook the lead and led from lap 9 to the checkers to finish in the top spot. Sears ran a strong race finishing second after battling with Craig Holme of Bangor who finished a close third in his first time out in a new car. David White of Levant and Doug Woodard of Plymouth had a race long battle for fourth and fifth, with White finishing fourth and Woodard settling for fifth.

The Stars of Tomorrow feature saw Darius Miranda of Orono win his second feature in a row and third of the season after taking the lead from Destiny Overlock of Hermon on the third lap and leading to the finish. 10 year old Rookie Austin Beale of Hampden won a side by side fender rubbing battle with Kaden Neptune of Mt. Vernon for the second position, with Neptune finishing third. Overlock finished fourth, with Riley Hatch of Carmel in fifth.

After the regular racing program was finished, a "flagpole" race was held with Zach Audet of Norridgewock taking the win, followed by Kyle Gallant of Hermon in second and James Goodman of Carmel in third. Brandon McCann of Winterport and Mike Overlock of Franklin were fourth and fifth.

QUICK RESULTS;

CAP'S TAVERN MODIFIED ENDURO:

1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 62 Andrew Crosby, Hermon

3. 81 Ryan Stillwell, Lamoine

4. 41 Seth Woodard, Plymouth

5. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow

ROAD RUNNERS:

1. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor

2. 6 Jason Sears, Skowhegan

3. 16 Craig Holme, Bangor

4. 00 David White, Levant

5. 50 Doug Woodard, Plymouth

STARS OF TOMORROW:

1. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

2. 39 Austin Beale, Hampden

3. 45 Kaden Neptune, Mt. Vernon

4. 14 Destiny Overlock, Hermon

5. 33 Riley Hatch, Carmel

FLAGPOLE RACE:

1. 4D Zach Audet, Norridgewock

2. 9K Kyle Gallant, Hermon

3. 4 James Goodman, Carmel

4. 30 Brandon McCann, Winterport

5. 03 Mike Overlock, Franklin

Racing resumes Saturday, August 6th at Speedway 95