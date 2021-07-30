Rachel Schneider from Sanford, ME Finishes 7th at Summer Olympics

The Olympic dream has come to an end for Rachel Schneider as she finished seventh in the women's 5000 meter at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Schneider, of Sanford, Maine, ran in the second of two heats on Friday at a time of 15:00.07 ranking her at #17 putting her .52 seconds out of medal competition. The top five finishers in each heat move onto the final on Sunday.

The St. Thomas Aquinas graduate was making her first appearance in the Olympics after finishing third at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June.

She has been chronicling her time in Tokyo on her Instagram page with a picture of herself in the Olympic Village after a run.

"Been here for less than a day but am blown away by the lay out, the dining hall, the sweet stuff from sponsors, and especially being in the same space as athletes from all sports and all over the world," Schneider wrote.

She then visited the Olympic Stadium which she said "brought the excitement to a whole new level!"

So far the Seacoast's only Olympic medalist is Jessica Parratto who earned silver with diving partner Delaney Schnell in the women’s 10-meter platform synchronized diving.

Portsmouth rower Michelle Sechser finished fifth in the Women's lightweight double sculls at the Summer Olympics on Wednesday night.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre in Tokyo (Elle Purrier St. Pierre via Instagram)

UNH graduate Elle Purrier St. Pierre runs in the women's 1,500 meter on Sunday night at 8:35 p.m. She sent greetings to her "Wildcat family" via her Instagram account on Friday and has been taking in her Olympic experience.

"@heather_maclean31 and I in the Olympic village and we are starting to settle in. We had a speedy nice workout this morning and were reunited with our best Irish friend @siofra_cb. The days keep getting better and better, just trying to soak in this incredible experience," she posted.

