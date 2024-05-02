Poll: Celtics fans, do you want the Cavs or Magic in Round 2?

The Boston Celtics have earned at least a few days off after dispatching of the Miami Heat in five games. Now, they await the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic series, which sees Game 6 played tonight in Orlando, with the Cavs owning a 3-2 series lead.

If the Cavaliers win tonight's game, the Eastern Conference Semifinals would begin Sunday in Boston. If the Magic win tonight and force a Game 7 vs. Cleveland (SUN in Cleveland), the ECSF would then begin Tuesday in Boston.

The Celtics went 2-1 against the Cavs in the regular season, scoring back-to-back wins against Cleveland on Dec. 12 and 14 in Boston, then losing the lone meeting in Cleveland on Mar. 5, 105-104 in a game the C's coughed up a 22-point lead in the final nine minutes.

For the three games, Boston averaged 113.3ppg to Cleveland's 108.3ppg.

After taking the last three games vs. Boston last season, the Magic took the first game against the C's this year, way back on Nov. 24, before the C's won both games in Boston on Dec. 15 and 17. Weirdly enough, after hosting the Cavs for a back-to-back home series during the week, the C's then hosted Orlando for the same that weekend.

Just like with Cleveland, for the three games, Boston averaged 112.7ppg while Orlando averaged 107ppg.

Both teams have the potential to give the Celtics issues. They're both young, athletic, and possess length on the wing and in the paint which can step out to disrupt some of Boston's perimeter play.

Then again, the Celtics have won more games than anyone this season and really shouldn't be in a position where they fear any competition the East has to offer.