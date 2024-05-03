Poll: Is Jim Montgomery coaching for his job in Game 7?

Normally, "Game 7" is supposed to be the two best words in sports. I have a feeling that's no longer the case for fans of the Boston Bruins.

In their 100-year history, the Bruins have never experienced as much regular season success in back-to-back seasons as they have during Jim Montgomery's first two years at the helm.

Meanwhile, they're on the cusp of the wrong side of history, as no team in North American professional sports has ever blown 3-1 series leads in back-to-back postseasons, something the Bruins will secure with a third-straight loss to Toronto tomorrow night.

It's playing out in an eerily similar fashion to the way Boston's season ended last May, with the Bruins up 3-1 and in full control of momentum, before some untimely tinkering from Monty and what appears to be the draining of Boston's competitive spirit has evened this series at three games apiece.

The Bruins are 112-32-20 in the regular season under Monty's charge, racking up 244 points - a franchise record for back-to-back seasons. But they're just 6-7 in the playoffs and have lost every closeout opportunity they've had to date.

Remember, Monty got the job after Bruce Cassidy was fired despite guiding the Bruins to 100+ point seasons every chance he got, due to a sub-par 36-37 postseason track record. While it seems to me Monty shouldn't be coaching for his job Saturday night, setting bad history with back-to-back collapses is a tough thing to survive in a market as fervent as Boston.

Note: The Bruins are 14-10 all-time in Game 7's at home, while the Maple Leafs are 5-11 all-time in Game 7's played on the road and just 2-9 in their last 11 road Game 7's.