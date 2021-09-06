Red Sox Give Game Away to the Rays Lose 11-10 in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox were cruising along, up 7-0 through 3 innings on Monday afternoon, September 6th. Then with the bases loaded and 2 out, Nelson Cruz hit a fly ball to centerfield, that Alex Verdugo routinely catches. But, he lost it in the sun, and the Rays scored 4 runs.

Then, with Boston up, 9-8 and their most reliable relief pitcher, Garrett Whitlock on the mound, Austin Meadows hit a game tying inside the park home run.

Chris Sale, who was pitching on 4 days rest for the 1st time this season, struggled. He lasted only 3.2 innings and allowed 10 hits and 5 runs, although only 1 was earned. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Garrett Richards came on in relief for Sale and went 2.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 3.

Josh Taylor got 2 batters out and gave up and unearned run.

Adam Ottavino pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing 1 run and 2 hits.

Austin Davis went 2/3 of an inning.

Whitlock pitched the 9th and got 1 batter out in the 10th inning and was charged with his 3rd blown save and took the loss and is 7-3.

Offensively Hunter Renfroe was 3-5 with a double and 2 runs batted in.

Jonathan Arauz was 1-4 and hit his 3rd home run of the season, a solo shot in the 7th inning extending Boston's lead 9-7.

Bobby Dalbec was 1-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs in the 2nd inning.

Rafael Devers was 2-4 and drove in his 101st run of the season.

Taylor Motter who was leading off and playing 2nd base for Boston was 2-5 with a double and triple

Jose Iglesias who was waived by the Angels was picked up Monday morning and came in as a defensive replacement. He was 1-1 with a RBI single in the 10th inning.

Kyle Schwarber was 1-4

For the Rays, Wander Franco is an absolute Red Sox killer. He was 4-6, scoring 3 runs and had a triple.

Nelson Cruz was 3-6 with a homer and 3 runs batted in.

Brandon Lowe pinch hit in the 10th, and had a RBI single extending the lead to 11-9.

The Red Sox missed the opportunity to leapfrog over the New York Yankees for the top Wild Card spot. The Yankees lost to the Blue Jays 8-0

The Red Sox and Rays will play Tuesday night. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 929 The Ticket