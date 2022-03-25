Red Sox Lose to Orioles 8-5 Thursday Night [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Baltimore Orioles 8-5, in their only night-time Spring Training game, on Thursday, March 24th.

The Red Sox didn't bring their "A" team with them. The only projected starter playing was Kike Hernandez who led off and played center. He started the game with a lead-off home run!

Ryan Fitzgerald hit his 4th homer of the Spring, a 2-run shot in the 4th inning

Nick Pivetta who is scheduled to pitch the 2nd game of the Regular Season against the Yankees in New York, on Saturday, April 9th, made his 2nd start of the Spring. He went 3.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2. He did allow 2 homers

The Red Sox are now 6-2 in the Spring. They will play the Atlanta Braves Friday afternoon, with the pregame scheduled for 1 p.m. and the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Tanner Houck is scheduled to make his 2nd start of the Spring.

The next Spring Training game on 92.9 The Ticket will be on Tuesday, March 29th when the Red Sox take on the Pirates. Hear select Spring Training games and every Regular Season game on 92.9 The Ticket

The Red Sox open the 2022 regular season on Thursday, April 7th, in New York against the Yankees.

