Red Sox Make Roster Moves Prior to Patriot’s Day Game
The Boston Red Sox' Front Office was busy Monday morning, in advance of the 11:10 a.m. Patriot's Day Game against the Los Angeles Angels and announced the following roster moves.
The Red Sox made the following roster moves
- Reinstated right-handed pitcher Brayan Bello from the 15-Day Injured List.
- Recalled outfielder Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester.
- Optioned infielder Bobby Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester following yesterday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.
- Designated right-handed pitcher Jake Faria for assignment.
The Red Sox will look to sweep the Angels Monday morning, but will have to beat Shohei Ohtani who is 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA this season.
The Red Sox are 71-54 all time on Patriot's Day.
You can listen to the pregame at 10:10 a.m. with the 1st pitch at 11:10 a.m. on 92.9 WEZQ in Bangor, AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.