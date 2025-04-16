Red Sox Place Alex Bregman on Paternity Leave List

A day after going 5-5 with 2 home runs, a double and driving in 4 runs, the Boston Red Sox have placed 3rd basemen Alex Bregman on the Paternity Leave List.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Red Sox recalled Nick Sogard from Triple A Worcester.

Bregman is hitting .321 with 7 doubles, 4 home runs, and 16 RBIs in 19 games.

Sogard is hitting .159 at Worcester. He has started 5 games at shortstop, 3 at 3rd base, 2 at 1st base and 1 game at 2nd base and right field.

Boston is scheduled to play the final game of the 3-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, April 16th at 7:05 with the pregame starting at 6:05 p.m.

Boston is off on Thursday, before starting a 7-game homestand on Friday, April 18th. The Red Sox will play 4 games against the Chicago White Sox April 18-21 including the Patriot's Day game on Monday, April 21st that starts at 11:10 a.m. The Red Sox will then conclude the homestand with 3 games against the Seattle Mariners April 22-24.

