Red Sox Score 2 in 10th Inning Beat O’s for 5th Win In a Row 6-4 [VIDEO]

The night started ominously for the Red Sox with JD Martinez being placed on the COVID Injured List, but ended with a celebration as Boston defeated Baltimore 6-4 in 10 innings for their 5th victory in a row Saturday night, April 10th.

It should be noted that just because Martinez was placed on the COVID list, it doesn't mean he has been diagnosed with the illness. He had cold like symptoms and was required to undergo testing. With a series of negative tests he could play on Sunday in the series finale against the O's.

Saturday night saw the best and worst of Rafael Devers. He hit a RBI single in the 1st, a homer in the 6th and played well in the field

He also got caught stealing but kept the rundown alive long enough for Xander Bogaerts to score

And then there was this head scratcher in the 2nd inning where the Red Sox tried to get an inning ending strike-em-out throw-em-out double play but he cut off the throw thinking there were 3 outs

Michael Chavis, recalled with Martinez on the Injured List, pitch ran in the 10th and scored the game winner on a wild pitch

On the mound Garrett Richards went 5 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3 for the no decision. 2 of the hits he allowed were back to back homers to Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander in the 1st inning after Boston had taken a 2-0 lead. The homers tied the game

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched 1.1 innings of shutout relief. Adam Ottavino gave up 2 runs in the 8th, but Josh Taylor who had been lit up was able to get the final 2 outs in the 8th inning. Matt Barnes picked up the win pitching a scoreless 9th inning striking out 2 and Matt Andriese picked up his 1st save as a Red Sox, striking out 1 and not allowing a hit in the 10th inning.

Kike Hernandez and Christian Arroyo each had a double. Marwin Gonzalez was 2-5 but showed off his utility skills starting the game in left field and finishing it at 2nd base.

The Red Sox look for the series sweep Sunday afternoon when they play the Baltimore Orioles before opening a 4 game series with the Minnesota Twins in Minnesota on Monday. Nick Pivetta takes the mound for Boston Sunday, with the pregame starting at 12:05 and first pitch at 1:05 on AM 1370 WDEA, your home for Red Sox baseball!