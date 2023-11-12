Regional and State Final Football Scores

Photo Chris Popper

It was a busy Saturday with 2 Gold Balls awarded and 8 regional champions crowned! Here are the November 10-11th football scores in the State of Maine.

Best of luck to those playing in the Gold Ball games next Saturday and congratulations to MDI and Orono on winning the Gold Ball on Saturday!

8-Man Large School State Championship

  • MDI 28 Greely 0

8 Man Small School State Championship

  • Orono 46 Old Orchard Beach 18

Class A North Regional Championship

  • #1 Portland 29 #2 Oxford Hills 22

Class A South Regional Championship

  • #1 Thornton Academy 21 #2 Bonny Eagle 13

Class B North Regional Championship

  • #1 Lawrence 27 #3 Cony 7

Class B South Regional Championship

  • #1 Kennebunk 36 #2 Massabesic 17

Class C North Regional Championship

  • #1 Oceanside 34 #2 Medomak Valley 22

Class C South Regional Championship

  • #1 Leavitt 36 #2 Fryeburg Academy 32

Class D North Regional Championship

  • #1 Foxcroft Academy 29 #2 John Bapst 8

Class D South Regional Championship

  • #1 Wells 36 #3 Winthrop 5
