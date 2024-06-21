Root for Lily King [VIDEO]

The Summer Olympics will be held July 26 - August 11 in Paris, France. The USA is in the middle of selecting their athletes for the various teams to represent us in France.

Last night, June 20th, the swimming qualifiers continued and Lily King had quite the night!

Her soon-to-be husband is James Wells and from Maine! He used to swim for the Bath Y in competitions!

King took gold in the 100m breaststroke in 2016 and picked up a bronze in the event in Tokyo. She also won a silver in the 200m breaststroke at the 2020 Games.