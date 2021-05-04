Scouting The Sox’ System With The Return Of Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball returned across the country on Tuesday for the first time since September 2019.

From Portland, Maine, to Tacoma, Washington, and everywhere in between, players and fans returned to local ballparks to see their favorite team's top prospects take the field for some real, live baseball.

For the Red Sox, that meant a historic first as the Worcester Red Sox played their first ever game at Buffalo (in New Jersey) while fielding one of the top-10 ranked teams in MILB.

With the Sox actually having some prospects in their pipeline once again, we turned to Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com who joined The Drive on Tuesday to breakdown which players Red Sox fans should keep one eye towards the future on, and which players may help Boston's cause in 2021.