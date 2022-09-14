Skowhegan Field Hockey Defeats Brewer 7-2

The Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team lost to the Skowhegan River Hawks 7-2 Tuesday night, September 14th under the lights in Brewer.

Despite the loss it was a "moral victory" of sorts, as the Witches scored 2 goals, the 1st goals that the River Hawks had allowed all season. Jordin Williams and Bella Pierce found the back of the goalie box for the Witches. Allie Flagg had 2 assists.

Skowhegan is now 5-0 on the season. They play at Mt. Blue on Thursday, September 5th at 4 p.m.

Brewer is now 1-4.They play at Hampden Academy on Thursday, September 15th at 3:30 p.m..

