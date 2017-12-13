Is the Red Sox answer to the Yankees signing of Giancarlo Stanton going to be J.D. Martinez? Reports from the MLB Winter Meetings have the Sox meeting with Martinez and his agent, Scott Boras, is having Martinez come to Orlando to meet with teams.

He is 30-years-old, coming off a year in which he hit 45 home runs for the Tigers and then Diamondbacks.

Boras has labeled him the 'King King of Slug'. Keep in mind, Boras is trying to get Martinez a five or six year, $25-million per year deal.

ESPN baseball insiders talk about the Sox and Martinez...