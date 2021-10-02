Sox Win Must-Win Game 4-2 Own 2nd Wild Card Spot with 2 Games Left [VIDEO]

The Red Sox' playoff hopes are still alive with 2 games left in the regular season! Friday night they beat the Nationals 4-2 to take sole possession of the 2nd Wild Card spot!

The game was scoreless through 5 innings until Hunter Renfroe stepped to the plate with 2 on and 1 out. After fouling a pitch to the backstop he drilled a 3-run homer to put the Red Sox up 3-0

Bobby Dalbec followed by hitting a homer to go back-to-back!

JD Martinez was 2-4 at the plate and gunned down a runner at 3rd from right field in the 7th inning.

On the mound, Eduardo Rodriguez went 5 shutout innings, allowing just 5 hits. He struck out 6 and walked 3.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 6 the inning, striking out 2.

Matt Barnes got 2 outs in the 7th inning, but allowed a home run to Alcides Escobar and was charged with 1 run.

Darwinzon Hernandez, retired the final batter in the 7th inning, but allowed a hit and a walk.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 8th inning, but gave up a home run to Jordy Mercer

Hansel Robles pitched the 9th, picking up his 13th save, but it wasn't without raising everyone's blood pressure, walking 2 and having the tying runs on base and the winning run at the plate before inducing a pop-up to right field!

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Yankees lost to the Rays 4-3, the Blue Jays beat the Orioles 6-4 and the Mariners lost to the Angels 2-1. That means the Yankees have the top Wild Card spot, up by 1 game over the Red Sox. The Red Sox own the 2nd Wild Card spot, and are 1 game up over the Blue Jays and Mariners. The Yankees and Rays play Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m., the Blue Jays and Orioles play Saturday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. and the Mariners and Angels play Saturday night at 9:10 p.m.

Hear the Red Sox-Nationals game Saturday afternoon with the pregame starting at 3:05 p.m. and 1st pitch at 4:05 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA