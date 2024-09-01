Speedway 95 – August 31 [RESULTS]

Here are the results from Speedway 95 in Hermon for racing that took place on Saturday night, August 31st.

Driving the lone Ford in a field filled with Chevrolets, Garett Hayman of Milford finally shook the monkey off his back and won the Casella Waste Systems Street Stock feature at Speedway 95 Saturday night. Starting near the end of the 15 car field, Hayman methodically worked his way toward the front, winning a 3 lap side by side battle with Tim Moores of Exeter following a lap 12 caution period. After swapping the lead twice in the 3 lap skirmish, Hayman took the lead from Moores for good on lap 15 and led from there to the finish. Cole Robinson of Palmyra, the 2023 Street Stock Champion chased Hayman over the last 5 laps, but settled for a 2nd place run when the checkers flew. Moores finished 3rd, with Ryan Robinson of Clinton and Brandon Cunningham of Greenville Junction rounding out the top five.

After a three week drought, Donny Blanchard of Glenburn returned to the winner’s circle in the Dysart’s Late Models, leading all 30 laps of the caution free feature event. Andy Saunders of Ellsworth, who was responsible for two of Blanchard drought weeks, finished in the 2nd spot, with last week’s winner John Curtis Jr. of Hermon coming in 3rd. Ben Niles of New Vineyard was 4th with Roger Richards of Bradford in 5th.

Jason Morse of Hermon won the Casella Recycling Sport-Four feature for the 2nd week in a row, taking the lead from Trey Brown of Winterport on the 9th circuit and leading to the end. Brown finished 2nd in the caution free race, with Andrew McTague of Frankfort 3rd. Roy Hathorn of Brownville and Darius Miranda of Orono rounded out the top five.

Talon Blanchard of Glenburn, son of Donny Blanchard, the Dysart’s Late Model winner of the week, picked up his 1st win of the season in the Coca-Cola Company Cage Runners by passing Casey Bellows of Fairfield on the 22nd lap of the 25 lap event. The pair battled their way through overlapped traffic for 2 laps, with Blanchard taking the lead coming out of turn 4 with 4 laps to go. Scott Bonney of Carmel led the first 10 laps until Bellows unseated him from the lead on lap 11 and held the lead until Blanchard got by him on lap 22. Bellows finished 2nd, with Bonney finishing 3rd. Last year’s champion Horace Crawford of Troy was 4th with Ed Salisbury of Ellsworth finishing 5th.

The Next racing program at Speedway 95 will be on Saturday, September 7th at 7:00 p.m. with the Dysart’s Late Models, the Casella Waste Systems Street Stocks, the Casella Recycling Sport-Fours and the Coca-Cola Cage Runners in action along with the Fast-Fours from Unity Raceway visiting for the night.

QUICK RESULTS:

DYSART’S LATE MODELS:

1. Donny Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 2 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth

3. 12 John Curtis Jr. Hermon

4. 72 Ben Niles, New Vineyard

5. 0 Roger Richards, Bradford

CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS STREET STOCKS:

1. 21 Garett Hayman, Milford

2. 8 Cole Robinson, Palmyra

3. 5 Tim Moores, Exeter

4. 2 Ryan Robinson, Clinton

5. 8H Brandon Cunningham, Greenville Junction

CASELLA RECYCLING SPORT-4:

1. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

2. 33T Trey Brown, Winterport

3. 28 Andrew McTague, Frankfort

4. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville

5. 04 Darius Miranda, Orono

COCA-COLA COMPANY CAGE RUNNERS:

1. 77 Talon Blanchard, Glenburn

2. 9 Casey Bellows, Fairfield

3. 69 Scott Bonney, Carmel

4. 00 Horace Crawford, Troy

5. 6 Ed Salisbury, Ellsworth