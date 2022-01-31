The stage is set for Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles. The big game will feature one team that many expected to be here when the season began, as the Rams took care of business in the NFC to become the second team in as many years to host a Super Bowl.

On the other sideline will be a team no one, and I mean no one, thought would emerge from the AFC in the Cincinnati Bengals, who opened the year with 1-125 odds to win the conference.

If I had told you at the beginning of the season that the Super Bowl would feature Matthew Stafford taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, assuming you're not a fan of either team, what would your response have been?

But now that we've travelled down this road, and on the heels of yet another dramatic weekend of football, are you excited to see these teams square off at SoFi in two weeks?