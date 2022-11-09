Stop Making the Calls From the Stands and Make Them on the Court

There is a desperate need for officials! Eastern and Northern Maine Schools, and really schools throughout the entire state are looking for referees for all sports! You're invited to this online session with Ellsworth High School's Athletic Director Josh Frost to learn the benefits of becoming a referee and what it takes to be successful!

The information session takes place Tuesday night, November 15th from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. This is a live online session via ZOOM. Register HERE. If you are interested in umpiring baseball/softball, refereeing basketball or soccer, this is the perfect introductory session.