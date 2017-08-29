Storey Selected For Maine Golf Hall Of Fame

Longtime Maine State Golf Association executive director Nancy Storey has been selected for the Maine Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Storey will be inducted along with Liz Browne Wiltshire from the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro on September 7th at Poland Spring Resort Golf Club.

Storey has been the director of amateur golf in Maine for 21 years. The USGA has recognized her as one of only three women executive directors running men's golf associations in the country.

Brown Wiltshire has been a lifelong part of the Brown family operation at Natanis.

This is the 25th anniversary for the Maine Golf Hall of Fame.