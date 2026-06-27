Maine Hockey fans, it's time to get out the blue marker and circle the dates on the calendar, as the University of Maine has released the 2026-27 Men's Hockey schedule!

The puck drops on the season on Friday, October 2nd, when the Black Bears travel to Worcester to play a weekend series against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The 1st home games are October 9th-10th against Quinnipiac. The Hockey East portion of the schedule begins on October 30th when the Black Bears play at Boston University.

Maine will only play UNH twice this season, both games on the road December 4th-5th.

The game times haven't been announced. You can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on the microphone!

Friday October 2 at Holy Cross

Saturday October 3 at Holy Corss

Friday October 9 vs. Quinnipiac

Saturday, October 10 vs. Quinnipiac

Friday October 23 vs. Colgate

Saturday October 24 vs. Colgate

Friday October 30 at Boston University

Saturday October 31 at Boston University

Friday November 6 vs. UMass

Saturday November 7 vs. UMass

Friday November 13 at Vermont

Saturday November 14 at Vermont

Friday November 20 vs. Boston College

Saturday November 21 vs. Boston College

Friday December 4 at UNH

Saturday December 5 at UNH

Friday December 11 at UMass Lowell

Saturday December 19 vs. Army

Friday January 1 vs. Miami University of Ohio

Saturday January 2 vs. Miami University of Ohio

Friday January 8 vs. Providence

Saturday January 9 vs. Providence

Friday January 15 at UConn

Saturday January 16 at UConn

Friday January 22 vs. UMass Lowell

Saturday January 23 vs. UMass Lowell

Saturday January 30 at Providence

Friday February 5 vs. BU

Friday February 12 at Merrimack

Saturday February 13 at Merrimack

Friday February 26 vs. Northeastern

Saturday February 27 vs. Northeastern

Friday March 5 vs. Vermont

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