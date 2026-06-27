UMaine Releases 2026-27 Men’s Hockey Schedule
Maine Hockey fans, it's time to get out the blue marker and circle the dates on the calendar, as the University of Maine has released the 2026-27 Men's Hockey schedule!
The puck drops on the season on Friday, October 2nd, when the Black Bears travel to Worcester to play a weekend series against the Holy Cross Crusaders. The 1st home games are October 9th-10th against Quinnipiac. The Hockey East portion of the schedule begins on October 30th when the Black Bears play at Boston University.
Maine will only play UNH twice this season, both games on the road December 4th-5th.
The game times haven't been announced. You can listen to the games on 92.9 The Ticket with Jon Shields and Larry Mahoney on the microphone!
- Friday October 2 at Holy Cross
- Saturday October 3 at Holy Corss
- Friday October 9 vs. Quinnipiac
- Saturday, October 10 vs. Quinnipiac
- Friday October 23 vs. Colgate
- Saturday October 24 vs. Colgate
- Friday October 30 at Boston University
- Saturday October 31 at Boston University
- Friday November 6 vs. UMass
- Saturday November 7 vs. UMass
- Friday November 13 at Vermont
- Saturday November 14 at Vermont
- Friday November 20 vs. Boston College
- Saturday November 21 vs. Boston College
- Friday December 4 at UNH
- Saturday December 5 at UNH
- Friday December 11 at UMass Lowell
- Saturday December 19 vs. Army
- Friday January 1 vs. Miami University of Ohio
- Saturday January 2 vs. Miami University of Ohio
- Friday January 8 vs. Providence
- Saturday January 9 vs. Providence
- Friday January 15 at UConn
- Saturday January 16 at UConn
- Friday January 22 vs. UMass Lowell
- Saturday January 23 vs. UMass Lowell
- Saturday January 30 at Providence
- Friday February 5 vs. BU
- Friday February 12 at Merrimack
- Saturday February 13 at Merrimack
- Friday February 26 vs. Northeastern
- Saturday February 27 vs. Northeastern
- Friday March 5 vs. Vermont
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