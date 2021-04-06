Swayman Wins NHL Debut With Boston Bruins

Jeremy Swayman's charmed start to his professional hockey career continued Tuesday night as the former-University of Maine goalie earned the victory in his NHL debut, as the Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 in Philly.

Swayman pitched a shutout in the first and third periods during his first NHL game. While the netminder allowed a pair of goals in the second period, neither goal was entirely his fault as the defense failed in front of him.

Boston's new #1 stopped 40 shots in the win, finishing just two saves away from the franchise record for a goalie making his NHL debut.

After an 8-1 start to his AHL career, Swayman couldn't have been more impressive in his first action between the pipes for the big club.

With Jaroslav Halak's near-term future uncertain after a positive COVID-19 test and Tuukka Rask sidelined indefinitely with an upper body injury, Swayman will likely see more playing time moving forward with three games still on the schedule this week for the Bruins.