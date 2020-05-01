Talking Thoroughbred Racing With Matt Carothers of TVG

The first Saturday in May is supposed to be the Kentucky Derby, but COVID-19 pushed the Run for the Roses back to the first Saturday in September, and this weekend is a Derby prep race at Oaklawn, it is the 84th running of the Arkansas Derby.

Matt Carothers, form America's racing network TVG, joined The Morning Line to preview the race and talk a little about how this pandemic has impacted the horse racing industry.

And he gives his pick for both divisions of the Arkansas Derby.