Tanis Sets Brewer Shutout Record as Witches and Brunswick Dragons Tie 0-0

Brewer High School Senior Goalie Bella Tanis set the school record for shutouts with 14 as the Brewer Witches tied the undefeated Brunswick Dragons 0-0 after double overtime at Doyle Field on Tuesday, October 11th.

The shutout for Tanis was her 8th of the 2022 season. In 12 games this season, Brewer has only allowed 7 goals.

The game was broadcast on Ticket TV

Brewer is now 7-3-2. The Witches will play at Messalonskee on Thursday, October 13th at 7 p.m.

Brunswick is 10-0-2. They will play at Hampden Academy on Thursday, October 13th at 5:30 p.m.

