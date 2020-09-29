Tennessee Titans Shut Down Following Positive Tests

The Tennessee Titans are out of commission until at least Saturday after three players and five non-players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans cited an "abundance of caution" in their release on Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings, who the Titans defeated 31-30 on Sunday, have also ceased operations until Saturday.

Tennessee outside linebacker Shane Bowen tested positive before the team's trip to Minnesota last weekend and was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Titans and the Vikings are working with the league and the NFLPA to continue contact tracing and players/staff members are undergoing tests today.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in a battle of 3-0 teams, while the Vikings are set to travel to face the Houston Texans with both teams searching for their first win of the season.

Should the team's week four games get postponed, the NFL has a plan in place to make up those games, though it's unknown exactly what that plan is as of now.