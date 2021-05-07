The Drive – Full Show Podcast: May 7, 2021

Hour 1 -

(19:54) - We began the show talking about UMaine's search for the next hockey coach with the decision looming in the next few days. Plus, the University of Hartford's decision to transition to D-III athletics and what the trickle-down effect could be for the rest of the schools in America East.

(6:07) - Drive Poll: If you could visit any fictional place, where would you go?

(12:56) - John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal joined the show to breakdown the Celtics' various paths to the postseason and which ones would be most beneficial for the team.

(17:39) - John Wagoner gets heated while discussing the NFL Draft, the NHL and celebrity boxing in this edition of "Wagoner's World."

Hour 2 -

(5:14) - Jackson 5: Aaron offers what he believes will be the most likely seeds and match-ups for the Celtics heading into the NBA playoffs.

(11:24) - Bill Koch previews the Red Sox and Orioles weekend series and talks about whether or not Boston's hot start is sustainable.