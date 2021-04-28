The Morning Line Kentucky Derby Contest

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Post time for the field of 20 horses is 6:50pm Saturday May 1st, 2021.

The Morning Line filled the starting gate with your chance to win a $25 gift card to Pizzaria Uno's and a $25 gift card to Traditions Golf in Holden.

Here is a look at the contestants and their horses based on the program number after Tuesday's post position draw. (Any changes of an also eligible horse moving in to the field will replace the one that is out, if a horse is scratched and does not start that program number can not win.)

1 Darrell from Lincoln Known Agenda 6-to-1

2 Dave from Dedham Like The King 50-to-1

3 David from Milford Brooklyn Strong 50-to-1

4 Jay from Eddington KeepMeInMind 50-to-1

5 Chris from Bangor Sainthood 50-to-1

6 Garnett from Guilford O Besos 20-to-1

7 Loren from Dedham Mandaloun 15-to-1

8 Tim from Blue Hill Medina Spirit 15-to-1

9 Gary from Greenville Hot Rod Charlie 8-to-1

10 Don from Bangor Midnight Bourbon 20-to-1

11 John from Levant Dynamic One 20-to-1

12 John from Stueben Helium 50-to-1

13 Craig from Milford Hidden Stash 50-to-1

14 Matthew from Bucksport Essential Quality 2-to-1

15 Josh from Hancock Rock Your World 5-to-1

16 Chris from Old Town King Fury 20-to-1

17 Ben from Dedham Highly Motivated 10-to-1

18 Dave from Brewer Super Stock 30-to-1

19 Willy from MDI Soup and Sandwich 30-to-1

20 Jason from Sangerville Bourbonic 30-to-1