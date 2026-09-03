Aja Turner scored twice in the 2nd Half on Thursday night, September 3rd, as the Maine Soccer Team beat the Army Black Knights 2-1 at the New Balance Soccer Complex.

Army scored with just 1:39 gone in the 1st Half, when Sabrina Rogers scored assisted by Daisy West and Allyn Rowe.

The Black Knights led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

With 11:22 gone in the 2nd Half, Turner scored her 1st goal of the season and game, assisted by Hannah Wehmeyer.

Then with 14:55 left to play, Turner scored again. Wehmeyer's shot on goal wasn't handled cleanly by Karalyn Dail, and Turner was there to kick the rebound in the net.

Elena Barenberg was in goal for Maine and had 4 saves. Dail had 5 saves in net for Army.

Maine outshot Army 12-9 and had a 7-5 shot on goal advantage.

Army had 6 corner kicks, while the Black Bears had 1 corner.

Maine is now 2-3-1 while Army is 2-5-0.

The Black Bears play their next 2 games on the road. They play at Providence on Thursday, September 10th at 6 p.m. and at Holy Cross on Sunday, September 13th at 2 p..m. Maine returns home on Sunday, September 20th at 12 noon in their America East opener.

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Check out photos from the game.