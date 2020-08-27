The Morning Line Sports Headlines & Highlights for 8-27-20

Get caught up with all you need to know with Wayne, Kevin, and Jeff.

We recap the Bruins game against Tampa Bay in the NHL Playoffs and we look at other NHL headlines including a fine for a former UMaine Black Bear.

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are scheduled to open their best of 7 playoff series tonight in the Walt Disney World Bubble, that may not happen, we have the details of what happened around the NBA Wednesday to postpone three games and potentially put the season in jeopardy.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays played for the second straight night in Buffalo, the teams combined for 10 runs, but Boston only had one of them.

A Patriots player made his debut at training camp, and the Giants are dealing with an injury to a draft pick that could impact their defense.

And we have the latest recap of the MPA's Sports Medicine Committee and what that means for the potential of fall high school sports.

