Speedway 95 – Wednesday July 24 RESULTS

After 2 weeks of cancellations due to inclement weather, Speedway 95 was finally able to race on a Wednesday night.

First on the agenda were the make-up races from the July 10 rain out, which were originally scheduled for July 17, but were rained out again. On July 10, the only feature completed before the program was washed out was the Road Runners. Donny Silva of Hudson took the win. Nicholas Wark of Etna finished 2nd, followed by Seth Woodard of Plymouth, Doug Woodard of Plymouth and Marcus Sapiel of Bradley in that order. On July 24, the make-up races for the July 10 rain-out were completed prior to the beginning of the regularly scheduled July 24 program.

First up were the Maine Outlaw Midget Series, with Eric Clark of Southwest Harbor taking the win. He was followed across the finish line by Anthony Lancaster of Unity and Barry Tweedie of Thorndike.

The Stars of Tomorrow division of 10 to 15 year olds was next, with Austin Beale of Hampden 1st under the checkers. Carson Bellows of Winslow was 2nd with Waylon Giguere of Etna 3rd. Silas Hamm of Eddington and Mason Silva of Hudson rounded out the top five.

In the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros, Zach Audet of Norridgewock won the rained out feature, with Ben Ashline of Winthrop in 2nd. Spencer Sweatt of Albion finished 3rd, with Andrew Crosby of Hermon and Kaden Neptune of Mount Vernon in 4th and 5th.

The Moody’s Collision Center Truck feature was won by Adam Gardner of Orono, with Jesse Langley of Greenbush and Shawn Chase of Monroe making up the top three.

The regularly scheduled racing for July 24 then began, with qualifying races and features for all divisions. First out were the Maine outlaw Midgets, with Eric Clark of Southwest Harbor wining the qualifier. He continued his winning ways in the feature, taking the checkers in that event ahead of Anthony Lancaster of Unity, Barrie Tweedie of Thorndike, Gram Leavitt of Swanville, and Eric Bonney of Searsport.

In the Stars of Tomorrow, Karigan Glasier of Appleton led the first 7 laps before Austin Beale of Hampden moved to the front and led to the checkers. Carson Bellows of Winslow also got by Glasier to finish 2nd, with Glasier ending up 3rd in a strong run to the end. Waylon Giguere of Etna and Mason Silva of Hudson rounded out the top five. Beale also won the qualifier for the division.

The Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduros were next, with Ben Ashline of Winthrop taking the lead on lap 6 of the 25 lap feature and running up front to the end. Zach Audet of Norridgewock never led a lap once Ashline got out front, but finished a strong 2nd. Spencer Sweatt of Albion was 3rd with Kaden Neptune of Mount Vernon and Talon Blanchard of Glenburn finishing in that order.

Moody’s Collision Center Truck action saw Jesse Langley of Greenbush lead the first 5 laps before Adam Gardner of Orono took the lead and the win. Shawn Chase of Monroe finished 2nd with Langley finishing 3rd after a broken wheel took him out of contention.

The last event of the night was the Road Runners with Donny Silva of Hudson taking the lead from Marcus Sapiel of Bradley on lap 3 of the 25 lap race and holding off the rest of the field to take the win. Seth Woodard of Plymouth finished in the 2nd spot, with Doug Woodard of Plymouth again finishing one spot behind him in 3rd. Craig Holm of Bangor beat Marcus Sapiel of Bradley to the checkers to end the top five in the event.

