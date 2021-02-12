The Super Bowl Of Auto Racing Is Set For Sunday

Brandon Croud of the Lapped Traffic Podcast returned to TML to preview the 2021 Daytona 500, and let us know why it is the grand daddy of them all.

The first two starting spots for Sunday’s season opening Daytona 500 were set Wednesday as Alex Bowman and William Byron were the two fastest in qualifying. Last night Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon won the two qualifying races that set the rest of the field for the 500.

Bowman may not start on the pole though, he was involved in a crash in the second duel race last night and if he needs an engine replacement or has to run a backup car, that moves him to the back of the starting grid Sunday

That would put Almirola on the front row if Bowman gets moved back.

What should we expect out of the race and this season? Brandon gives us the insight to the NASCAR season.

