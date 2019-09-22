Theriault Finishes 32nd At Richmond [VIDEO]
While Martin Truex Jr won the Richmond Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race Saturday night, Maine's Austin Theriault was bringing his #51 car in with a 32nd place finish.
Making his fourth Cup Series start, Theriault navigated the short-track race without incident which makes the Rick Ware Racing Team happy.
He was the highest finisher of the three cars RWR had in the field.
Theriault and Bangor Savings Bank extended a partnership deal that will allow Theriault to compete in more Cup races this season. There are eight races left on the NASCAR schedule.