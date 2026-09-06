September 5 Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [RESULTS]
Here are the results from racing Saturday night, September 5th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon.
Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps
- Brad Staples #59
- Aaron Carter #44X
- Richard Gray #44C
- Gary Down #88
Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps
- Jordan Pearson #3
- Shane Tatro #33
- Jordan Kimball #80
- Scott Modery #1
- Jason Morse #14
- Cooper Beaulieu #5
- Matt Mingo #12
- Donnie Alexander #7
- Keith Drost #74
Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps
- Nick Bickford #12
- Brock Worster #95W
- Lewis Batchelder #23
- Andrew Crosby #62
- Waylon Giguere #12X
- Erik Worster #11
- Scott Bonney #69
- Jeffrey Burditt #82
- Landon MacDougal #03
- Steven Dunham #57
- David Boulier #33
- Nathan Redmond #54
Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps
- Trey Brown #33
- Mason Silva #71
- Darius Miranda #04
- Becky Burns #97
- Josh Dillon #05
- Mark Sawyer #36
- Ian Fraser #16
- Roy Hathorn #07
Ladies Acceleration Tour - 20 Laps
- Rhonda Crain #56
- Dalaney Dunn #51
- Jody Rose #17R
- Ashleigh Morrill #11
- Cathy Hubble #17
- Julie Ridley #81
- Amy Jaycox #27
King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps
- Chris Nickerson #18
- Brock Deane #53
- Steve Kimball #80
- Donny Blanchard #77
- Lily Smith #55
- Austin Beale #39
- Dillon Kimball #5X
- Spencer Beale #39S
- James Hayward #16
- Talon Blanchard #77T
- Chandler Myrick #55X
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Mike McCullough #7
Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 30 Laps
- Jeff Alley #24
- Ryan Beal #44
- Ryan Robinson #2
- Justin Trombley #34T
- Cody Brassbridge #07
- James Doucette #28D
- Erik Worster #21
- Peter Robinson #81
- Isaac Rollins #10
- Sonny Robinson #62
Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps
- Phil Richardson #18R
- Steve Kimball #51
- Bryson Parritt #27
- Andrew McLaughlin #26
- Chuck Colby #87
- Dwight Moody Jr. #34M
- Erik Worster #11
- Matt Lee #28W
- Larry Sousa #17
- Todd Lawrence #6
Racing resumes on Sunday, September 13th when there will be 5 classes racing.
- Darlings Pro Stock Series Stan Meserve Classic 128
- R&R Raceparts Street Stock Open 75
- Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
- King's Concessions Crown Vics
- Judy's Road Runners.
The Pits will open at 10 a.m. and Gates open at 1 p.m. with Racing starting at 3 p.m.
Admission price for the Pit is $40.00 for all ages. Grandstand admission prices are
- 5 and Under - Free
- Ages 6-14 - 5.00
- Ages 16-64 - $20.00
- Ages 65+ and Veterans - $15.00
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