September 5 Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [RESULTS]

September 5 Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the results from racing Saturday night, September 5th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon.

Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps

  1. Brad Staples #59
  2. Aaron Carter #44X
  3. Richard Gray #44C
  4. Gary Down #88

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps

  1. Jordan Pearson #3
  2. Shane Tatro #33
  3. Jordan Kimball #80
  4. Scott Modery #1
  5. Jason Morse #14
  6. Cooper Beaulieu #5
  7. Matt Mingo #12
  8. Donnie Alexander #7
  9. Keith Drost #74

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

  1. Nick Bickford #12
  2. Brock Worster #95W
  3. Lewis Batchelder #23
  4. Andrew Crosby #62
  5. Waylon Giguere #12X
  6. Erik Worster #11
  7. Scott Bonney #69
  8. Jeffrey Burditt #82
  9. Landon MacDougal #03
  10. Steven Dunham #57
  11. David Boulier #33
  12. Nathan Redmond #54

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps

  1. Trey Brown #33
  2. Mason Silva #71
  3. Darius Miranda #04
  4. Becky Burns #97
  5. Josh Dillon #05
  6. Mark Sawyer #36
  7. Ian Fraser #16
  8. Roy Hathorn #07

Ladies Acceleration Tour - 20 Laps

  1. Rhonda Crain #56
  2. Dalaney Dunn #51
  3. Jody Rose #17R
  4. Ashleigh Morrill #11
  5. Cathy Hubble #17
  6. Julie Ridley #81
  7. Amy Jaycox #27

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

  1. Chris Nickerson #18
  2. Brock Deane #53
  3. Steve Kimball #80
  4. Donny Blanchard #77
  5. Lily Smith #55
  6. Austin Beale #39
  7. Dillon Kimball #5X
  8. Spencer Beale #39S
  9. James Hayward #16
  10. Talon Blanchard #77T
  11. Chandler Myrick #55X
  12. Waylon Giguere #1
  13. Mike McCullough #7

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 30 Laps

  1. Jeff Alley #24
  2. Ryan Beal #44
  3. Ryan Robinson #2
  4. Justin Trombley #34T
  5. Cody Brassbridge #07
  6. James Doucette #28D
  7. Erik Worster #21
  8. Peter Robinson #81
  9. Isaac Rollins #10
  10. Sonny Robinson #62

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps

  1. Phil Richardson #18R
  2. Steve Kimball #51
  3. Bryson Parritt #27
  4. Andrew McLaughlin #26
  5. Chuck Colby #87
  6. Dwight Moody Jr. #34M
  7. Erik Worster #11
  8. Matt Lee #28W
  9. Larry Sousa #17
  10. Todd Lawrence #6

Racing resumes on Sunday, September 13th when there will be 5 classes racing.

  • Darlings Pro Stock Series Stan Meserve Classic 128
  • R&R Raceparts Street Stock Open 75
  • Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
  • King's Concessions Crown Vics
  • Judy's Road Runners.

The Pits will open at 10 a.m. and Gates open at 1 p.m. with Racing starting at 3 p.m.

Admission price for the Pit is $40.00 for all ages. Grandstand admission prices are

  • 5 and Under - Free
  • Ages 6-14 - 5.00
  • Ages 16-64 - $20.00
  • Ages 65+ and Veterans - $15.00
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Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

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