Here are the results from racing Saturday night, September 5th at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in Hermon.

Northeast Pro Sprint Series - 15 Laps

Brad Staples #59 Aaron Carter #44X Richard Gray #44C Gary Down #88

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks - 25 Laps

Jordan Pearson #3 Shane Tatro #33 Jordan Kimball #80 Scott Modery #1 Jason Morse #14 Cooper Beaulieu #5 Matt Mingo #12 Donnie Alexander #7 Keith Drost #74

Judy's Road Runners - 25 Laps

Nick Bickford #12 Brock Worster #95W Lewis Batchelder #23 Andrew Crosby #62 Waylon Giguere #12X Erik Worster #11 Scott Bonney #69 Jeffrey Burditt #82 Landon MacDougal #03 Steven Dunham #57 David Boulier #33 Nathan Redmond #54

Ogden Mechanical Sport 4's - 25 Laps

Trey Brown #33 Mason Silva #71 Darius Miranda #04 Becky Burns #97 Josh Dillon #05 Mark Sawyer #36 Ian Fraser #16 Roy Hathorn #07

Ladies Acceleration Tour - 20 Laps

Rhonda Crain #56 Dalaney Dunn #51 Jody Rose #17R Ashleigh Morrill #11 Cathy Hubble #17 Julie Ridley #81 Amy Jaycox #27

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

Chris Nickerson #18 Brock Deane #53 Steve Kimball #80 Donny Blanchard #77 Lily Smith #55 Austin Beale #39 Dillon Kimball #5X Spencer Beale #39S James Hayward #16 Talon Blanchard #77T Chandler Myrick #55X Waylon Giguere #1 Mike McCullough #7

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets - 30 Laps

Jeff Alley #24 Ryan Beal #44 Ryan Robinson #2 Justin Trombley #34T Cody Brassbridge #07 James Doucette #28D Erik Worster #21 Peter Robinson #81 Isaac Rollins #10 Sonny Robinson #62

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models - 35 Laps

Phil Richardson #18R Steve Kimball #51 Bryson Parritt #27 Andrew McLaughlin #26 Chuck Colby #87 Dwight Moody Jr. #34M Erik Worster #11 Matt Lee #28W Larry Sousa #17 Todd Lawrence #6

Racing resumes on Sunday, September 13th when there will be 5 classes racing.

Darlings Pro Stock Series Stan Meserve Classic 128

R&R Raceparts Street Stock Open 75

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

King's Concessions Crown Vics

Judy's Road Runners.

The Pits will open at 10 a.m. and Gates open at 1 p.m. with Racing starting at 3 p.m.

Admission price for the Pit is $40.00 for all ages. Grandstand admission prices are

5 and Under - Free

Ages 6-14 - 5.00

Ages 16-64 - $20.00

Ages 65+ and Veterans - $15.00

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