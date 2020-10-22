Thursday 10-22-20 Headlines And Highlights

Our trip through the sports news and notes of the day went from the NFL to College Basketball, and Game Two of the World Series with Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff.

The New England Patriots returned to practice yesterday and made some roster moves to bring players on and off the injured list.

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing right tackle Trent Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list, and then the team sent every starting member of the offensive line home.

The World Series is tied at 1 games apiece after Tampa Bay’s Brandon Lowe hit two homers and drove in 3 runs to pace the Rays to the 6-4 win.

The TV Ratings for Game 1 of the series did not provide glowing reviews for the series matchup with a record low number of viewers for any world series game.

The Florida Gators football program had another positive COVID-19 test result yesterday increasing their numbers up to 26 players since October 13th.

The University of Maine Men’s Basketball team will be part of the Bubbleville event at Mohegan Sun Casino around Thanksgiving, the Black Bears will play either Florida or Virginia Wednesday November 25th, and then will play Saint Peter's out of the MAAC Friday November 27th.

Marquette University is pausing all basketball activities for both their men’s and women’s programs for the next two weeks.

Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers resigned yesterday as the school is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct.

You can catch up on all of those details and more as we get your day started the right way on The Morning Line.