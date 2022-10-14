Thursday Night October 13 Maine High School Football Results
With the expected heavy rainfall throughout the State of Maine today, a handful of football games were shifted from Friday night October 14th to Thursday, October 13th. Here are those results
- Falmouth 64 Brunswick 0
- Foxcroft Academy 63 MCI 7
- MDI 56 Gray-New Gloucester 22
- Nokomis 40 Madison 0
- Sanford 20 Marshwood 7
If you are planning on going to a game tonight, doublecheck with the school, as many contests have been postponed until Saturday, October 15th.
