Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Wednesday April 24

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores of games played and reported in Maine on Wednesday, April 24th.

Baseball

Boothbay 11 Dirigo 2

Cony 4 Oceanside 1

Edward Little 11 Lewiston 3

Freeport 12 Lake Region 0

Kents Hill 11 Hebron Academy 2

Lawrence 6 Nokomis 5

Lisbon 14 Telstar 8

Morse 6 Erskine Academy 5

Mount Abram 14 Mountain Valley 4

Mount Blue 14 Brunswick 4

Narraguagus 7 Calais 4

Oak Hill 11 Maranacook 1

Poland 8 York 7

Traip Academy 15 Old Orchard Beach 6

Washington Academy 6 MDI 0

Winslow 7 MCI 1

Winthrop 7 Hall-Dale 4

Woodland 10 Machias 4

Softball

Biddeford 9 Massabesic 6

Bonny Eagle 9 Scarborough 8

Brunswick 14 Mt. Blue 10

Cheverus 10 Kennebunk 0

Cony 12 Oceanside 5

Deering 14 Westbrook 13

Edward Little 14 Lewiston 0

Erskine Academy 13 Morse 3

Freeport 6 Lake Region 3

Lisbon 10 Telstar 9

MCI 14 Winslow 13

Narraguagus 25 Calais 3

Nokomis 12 Lawrence 1

North Yarmouth Academy 13 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Oak Hill 23 Maranacook 13

South Portland 25 Noble 0

Washington Academy 15 MDI 3

Windham 7 Thornton Academy 3

Wells 11 Cape Elizabeth 10

Woodland 14 Machias 2

York 16 Poland 4

