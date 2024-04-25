Hampden Academy Beats Bangor 13-11 [PHOTOS]

The Hampden Academy Broncos scored 3 runs in the 6th and in the 7th inning to beat the Bangor Rams 13-11 on Thursday, April 25th at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Teddy Stephenson started on the mound for the Rams and went 3.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 7 runs, 4 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Landen Parizo retired the final batter in the 4th inning. Scott Socobasin pitched the final 3.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3.

Collin Peckham started on the hill for the Broncos. He pitched 3.0 innings allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, striking out 4 and walking 3. Bodie Bishop picked up the win in relief pitching 3.0 innings. Kaysen Wildman picked up the save pitching the 7th inning, striking out 1.

Andrew Cote was 2-4 leading off for the Broncos, with a pair of triples, driving in 5 runs and scoring twice. Garrett McLeod was 2-5 with a run batted in. Aiden Hulsey was 2-3. TJ Llerena and Zach McLaughlin each had a single.

Kyle Johnson was 3-5 for Bangor, with a double, driving in 4 runs. He scored twice. Stephenson helped himself at the plate, going 2-4, driving in 2 runs. Gavin Glanville-True was 2-4 with a run batted in. Yates Emerson had a single and drove in 2 runs. Jack Schuck, George Socolow, Scott Socobasin and Ethan Sproul each had a single.

Bangor now 2-1 will play host to Brewer on Monday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Hampden Academy now 3-0 plays at Lewiston on Saturday, April 27th.

Check out photos from the game

