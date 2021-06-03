Hampden, Old Town, Orono, Machias Athletes Nominated for High School Athlete of the Week
The spring sports season is a little different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the fields, on the courts and on the track.
Alyssa Elliott, Bangor Rams
Elliott, a senior, dominated her events in the PVC meet, winning the 300m hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump (posting a facility records in the long jump and triple jump.)
Caleb Ryder, Orono Red Riots
Ryder, a junior, had two outstanding starts last week. Against Dexter, Ryder pitched 2 2/3 innings striking out seven with no walks and no runs scored while throwing only 40 pitches. Against Washington Academy, he pitched six full innings striking out 8 with one walk and 2 earned runs, again, on only 70 pitches.
Camryn Neal, Hampden Academy Broncos
Neal, a junior, had 10 hits in 19 at bats in the past week, with 3 homeruns. She is batting .529 for the season and has 7 homeruns.
Corbin Flewelling, Old Town Coyotes
At PVCs Corbin, a sophomore, won first place for all his individual events - Long Jump 21-3.75, Triple Jump 42-3.25 and High Jump 5-10. His relay team placed second with 46.26. He also received the boys Outstanding Performer of the Meet award.
Izabelle Trefts, Old Town Coyotes
After setting a state record in the 1600m racewalk earlier this season, Trefts beat her own record time by two seconds at the PVC championship and now holds the state record, PVC record and the facility record.
Jaida Case, Machias Bulldogs
Case, a sophomore, got her 7th win in a row vs Woodland the number 2 team. 3-0 She threw a shut out, no hitter, striking out 14 batters. Last week, she surpassed 100 strike-outs for the year with a total of 112. Batting .416.
Samantha Grover, Hampden Academy Broncos
Grover, a freshman, scored 6 goals in 4 games in 3 days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday). She scored 4 of her goals in the championship game for they River City U16 girls.