The spring sports season is a little different this year, but student-athletes from all around the state still are lacing up and competing. That being the case, we here at 92.9 The Ticket, Maine's Sports Leader, will honor those who excel on the fields, on the courts and on the track.

Below are this week's nominees (in alphabetical order by first name) You may vote once-per-day below until 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 7. The poll results will be available after the voting has ended.

If you'd like to nominate a Maine high school student-athlete, please do so here.

Alyssa Elliott, Bangor Rams

Elliott, a senior, dominated her events in the PVC meet, winning the 300m hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump (posting a facility records in the long jump and triple jump.)

Caleb Ryder, Orono Red Riots

Ryder, a junior, had two outstanding starts last week. Against Dexter, Ryder pitched 2 2/3 innings striking out seven with no walks and no runs scored while throwing only 40 pitches. Against Washington Academy, he pitched six full innings striking out 8 with one walk and 2 earned runs, again, on only 70 pitches.

Caleb Ryder (Contributed photo)

Camryn Neal, Hampden Academy Broncos

Neal, a junior, had 10 hits in 19 at bats in the past week, with 3 homeruns. She is batting .529 for the season and has 7 homeruns.

Camryn Neal (Contributed photo)

Corbin Flewelling, Old Town Coyotes

At PVCs Corbin, a sophomore, won first place for all his individual events - Long Jump 21-3.75, Triple Jump 42-3.25 and High Jump 5-10. His relay team placed second with 46.26. He also received the boys Outstanding Performer of the Meet award.

Corbin Flewelling (Contributed photo)

Izabelle Trefts, Old Town Coyotes

After setting a state record in the 1600m racewalk earlier this season, Trefts beat her own record time by two seconds at the PVC championship and now holds the state record, PVC record and the facility record.

Izabelle Trefts (Contributed photo)

Jaida Case, Machias Bulldogs

Case, a sophomore, got her 7th win in a row vs Woodland the number 2 team. 3-0 She threw a shut out, no hitter, striking out 14 batters. Last week, she surpassed 100 strike-outs for the year with a total of 112. Batting .416.

Samantha Grover, Hampden Academy Broncos

Grover, a freshman, scored 6 goals in 4 games in 3 days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday). She scored 4 of her goals in the championship game for they River City U16 girls.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.