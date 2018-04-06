Tim Tebow Cranks First-Ever Double-A Home Run Vs. Sea Dogs [VIDEO]

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow blasted a home run Thursday on the first pitch of his first-ever Double-A at-bat, and he did it against the Portland Sea Dogs.

The Sea Dogs opened the season in Binghamton with a game against Tebow's Rumble Ponies.

Tebow launched a pitch from Portland pitcher Teddy Stankiewicz over the right-center field wall for a three-run homer.

This is not the first time Tebow has gone deep in a minor league debut. He went yard last year in his first at-bat with the Single-A Columbia Fireflies. After being promoted midseason to the High-A St. Lucie Mets, Tebow homered on his first day with the team.

Tebow, who was promoted to Double-A despite batting .226 last year, attracted record-setting crowds. More than 5,200 fans piled into the 6,000-seat NYSEG Stadium to watch the former college football star play baseball.