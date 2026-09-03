Here are the results from the September 2nd Wacky Wednesday racing at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Vintage Racing - 20 Laps

Kris Watson #06 James Osmond #75 Ryan Chadwick #00 Jesse Michaud #13 Tim Reynolds #17 Nick Overlock #18 Barrett Ayer #17X Jamie Young #13ME

Judy's Road Runners - 20 Laps

Lewis Batchelder #23 Brock Worster #95W Nick Bickford #12 Erik Worster #11 Seth Woodard #41 Andrew Crosby #62 Mark Sawyer #69X Waylon Giguere #12X Brayden Pearson #29P Nathan Redmond #54 David Boulier #33

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

Brock Deane #54 Chris Nickerson #18 James Hayward #16 Puncin St. Clair #14 Talon Blanchard #77T Garret Leiter #21 Mike McCullough #7 Lily Smith #55 Caleb Lasselle #911 Dillon Kimball #5X Waylon Giguere #1 Donny Blanchard #77 Roger Richards #0

Racing resumes on Saturday September 5th with 8 classes racing. Scheduled are

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks

King's Concessions Crown Vics

Sport 4's

Judy's Road Runners

NorthEast Pro Sprint Series

Ladies Acceleration Tour

Pits open Saturday at 12 noon with the gates opening at 1 p.m. Racing starts at 5 p.m.

Pit admission is $30 for all ages. Grandstand admission is

5 and under - Free

Ages 6- 15 - $5.00

Ages 16 - 64 - $15.00

Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00

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