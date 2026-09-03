September 2 – Wacky Wednesday Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

September 2 – Wacky Wednesday Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust

May 30 2026 Photo Chris Popper

Here are the results from the September 2nd Wacky Wednesday racing at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Vintage Racing - 20 Laps

  1. Kris Watson #06
  2. James Osmond #75
  3. Ryan Chadwick #00
  4. Jesse Michaud #13
  5. Tim Reynolds #17
  6. Nick Overlock #18
  7. Barrett Ayer #17X
  8. Jamie Young #13ME

Judy's Road Runners - 20 Laps

  1. Lewis Batchelder #23
  2. Brock Worster #95W
  3. Nick Bickford #12
  4. Erik Worster #11
  5. Seth Woodard #41
  6. Andrew Crosby #62
  7. Mark Sawyer #69X
  8. Waylon Giguere #12X
  9. Brayden Pearson #29P
  10. Nathan Redmond #54
  11. David Boulier #33

King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps

  1. Brock Deane #54
  2. Chris Nickerson #18
  3. James Hayward #16
  4. Puncin St. Clair #14
  5. Talon Blanchard #77T
  6. Garret Leiter #21
  7. Mike McCullough #7
  8. Lily Smith #55
  9. Caleb Lasselle #911
  10. Dillon Kimball #5X
  11. Waylon Giguere #1
  12. Donny Blanchard #77
  13. Roger Richards #0

Racing resumes on Saturday September 5th with 8 classes racing. Scheduled are

  • Carmel Well Drilling Late Models
  • Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
  • Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks
  • King's Concessions Crown Vics
  • Sport 4's
  • Judy's Road Runners
  • NorthEast Pro Sprint Series
  • Ladies Acceleration Tour

Pits open Saturday at 12 noon with the gates opening at 1 p.m. Racing starts at 5 p.m.

Pit admission is $30 for all ages. Grandstand admission is

  • 5 and under - Free
  • Ages 6- 15 - $5.00
  • Ages 16 - 64 - $15.00
  • Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00
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Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

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