September 2 – Wacky Wednesday Results from Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
Here are the results from the September 2nd Wacky Wednesday racing at Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.
Vintage Racing - 20 Laps
- Kris Watson #06
- James Osmond #75
- Ryan Chadwick #00
- Jesse Michaud #13
- Tim Reynolds #17
- Nick Overlock #18
- Barrett Ayer #17X
- Jamie Young #13ME
Judy's Road Runners - 20 Laps
- Lewis Batchelder #23
- Brock Worster #95W
- Nick Bickford #12
- Erik Worster #11
- Seth Woodard #41
- Andrew Crosby #62
- Mark Sawyer #69X
- Waylon Giguere #12X
- Brayden Pearson #29P
- Nathan Redmond #54
- David Boulier #33
King's Concessions Crown Vics - 30 Laps
- Brock Deane #54
- Chris Nickerson #18
- James Hayward #16
- Puncin St. Clair #14
- Talon Blanchard #77T
- Garret Leiter #21
- Mike McCullough #7
- Lily Smith #55
- Caleb Lasselle #911
- Dillon Kimball #5X
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Donny Blanchard #77
- Roger Richards #0
Racing resumes on Saturday September 5th with 8 classes racing. Scheduled are
- Carmel Well Drilling Late Models
- Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
- Harvey RV & Marine Street Stocks
- King's Concessions Crown Vics
- Sport 4's
- Judy's Road Runners
- NorthEast Pro Sprint Series
- Ladies Acceleration Tour
Pits open Saturday at 12 noon with the gates opening at 1 p.m. Racing starts at 5 p.m.
Pit admission is $30 for all ages. Grandstand admission is
- 5 and under - Free
- Ages 6- 15 - $5.00
- Ages 16 - 64 - $15.00
- Ages 65+ and Veterans - $10.00
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